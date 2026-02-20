Scout Motors Delays Launch Until 2028 For Technical Issues

Scout Motors says it’s forging ahead in spite of reports that the company’s U.S. launch has been delayed. According to German newspaper Der Spiegel (Paywalled and requires translation), the company will hold off on production until at least 2028, citing a combination of “technical issues” (per an automated translation) and existing financial obligations.

When reached for comment Tuesday, a Scout Motors spokesperson told The Drive that the company had not shared any timing or product update announcements. In a follow-up email on Wednesday afternoon, Scout’s representative had this to say:

“When we revealed our concept vehicles, we shared that we are targeting initial production to begin in 2027 — and that customer deliveries would begin thereafter. That is still the case.”