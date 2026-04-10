Scout Motors Pickup And SUV Delayed AGAIN - Pickup To Release Next Decade

It's been nearly 18 months since Scout Motors revealed its two battery-electric concepts, the Terra pickup truck and Traveler SUV. Originally expected in 2027, eager buyers plunking down $100 deposits were probably disappointed to hear they would have to wait until 2028 to take delivery.

Today, we learn that the wait could be even longer, with Traveler production at a dedicated new plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, allegedly pushed back another six months. The Terra pickup, however, may not even arrive in this decade.