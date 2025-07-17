Scout Motors Pleads With Trump Administration To Make Direct Sale Legal Everywhere

Here in America, the argument for car dealers is that they're in it for the consumer—a needed layer of protection between the big, scary car companies and the little guy who could get fleeced at any time. But automakers don't seem to be buying it anymore. Perhaps that's why all of these new EV startups are defaulting to direct-to-consumer auto sales, at least where they're legally allowed to do so. And in places where they're not, newcomer Scout Motors is putting its foot down and asking big daddy government to put an end to dealerships creating "burdensome restrictions" on new car companies.



