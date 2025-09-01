Scout Motors Reports 50,000 Advance Reservations For Electric SUV And Pickup

After several years of teasers, Scout Motors finally showed off both of its products late last year. Now, it’s revealing a bit more about how the public reacted, and things look good. Here are some interesting details about what customers appear most interested in and how Scout is reacting. Initially launched in 1961, the brand left the market for decades before VW bought and relaunched it. Now, it’s working to bring two models to market, the Terra pickup truck and the Traveler SUV. Each will be available with either an all-electric or an electric range-extended (EREV) powertrain that promises a range of up to 500 miles (805 km).



Read Article