Scout Motors Reveals Almost Every Order Is For A Gas Powered Version

Extended-range electric vehicles—EREVs for short—have become the latest buzzword in an auto industry trying to navigate a messy transition away from fossil fuels. Scout Motors made an early bet on the technology, which pairs a classic electric platform with a gas-powered generator that feeds extra energy to the battery pack during longer trips. Unlike in a conventional plug-in hybrid, the gas engine never powers the wheels directly.
 
And judging by the startup EV brand’s latest reservation figures, that move is paying off. 


