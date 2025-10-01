Scout Motors Says It Is Focusing On Easy Reparability Outside Of the Service Center

During last year's reveal of its Terra pickup and Traveler SUV, Volkswagen Group's new EV brand, Scout, announced that it was developing the vehicles in a way that would enable 80% of repair types to be handled outside of the company's planned service centers.
 
Scout Motors Strategy Director Ryan Decker recently shared more details about the approach in an interview with The Drive during this week's 2025 CES event in Las Vegas.
 
He explained that the key is making vehicle components easily accessible and replaceable, such as by using screws—a concept some might perceive as old-school in a world where automakers are increasingly using adhesives and exploring gigacasting. Gigacasting involves replacing smaller individual parts with a few large cast components. While this approach can enhance production efficiency and vehicle rigidity, it will likely make repairs more complex and expensive.


