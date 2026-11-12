Scout SUVs And Pickups Begin Rolling Off The Assembly Line In South Carolina

The term vaporware gets thrown around a lot. Just ask anyone that questioned whether the Tesla Cybertruck would actually ever get built. Ironically, it’s dying after a few years, but I digress, it did become real. Skepticism flowed when Volkswagen Group trotted out the Scout name and revived the Terra and Traveler badges for an electric truck and SUV. Timelines have slipped, but now, we have proof these things are getting built and are becoming real. On Thursday in South Carolina, Scout announced it’s actually building validation vehicles with real stampings, initial welding, paint, and general operations underway at its shiny new factory. Looks like the iconic brand, and nameplates, will indeed return to the road.



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