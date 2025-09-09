Scout Terra EV Looks Rugged On 37 Inch Tires

Scout hasn't even put a truck in the hands of a customer yet, but it's already showing that it knows its customers better than many other EV brands out there.

The Volkswagen-owned truck brand revealed a new concept version of its upcoming Terra electric pickup on Sunday, slathered in a muted, earthy-toned paint scheme that Scout calls "Silo Green Metallic." While the new color might shine like it's ready to hit the auto show circuit, the new look makes it seem like the truck is ready to be dragged through the mud on its way to work.

Let's talk about what's new in Scout's latest concept truck.