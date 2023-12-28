Scout Trademarks Slew Of Names For Upcoming Models

We know that VW’s new Scout Motors brand is readying both an electric truck and an electric SUV but, at this stage, no one outside of the company knows the names of the two models. However, several trademark applications recently made by the brand provide us with a hint of what they may be called, as well as the names of possible different variants and trim levels.



Throughout 2023, Scout filed 50 trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, consisting of vehicle names as well as slogans. Among these are names used by International Harvester when it built the original Scout between 1961 and 1980 and include Scout 80, Scout 800, Scout II, Terra, Traveler, and Super Scout.





