Seattle Cop Caught On Camera Laughing About Grad Student Killed By Speeding Police Car

Newly released bodycam footage reveals a Seattle police officer laughed and made light of the death of a young woman who was struck and killed by a cop car, joking she had “limited value” and the city should “just write a check.”
 
Officer Daniel Auderer can be heard in the video discussing the investigation into the wreck involving 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by his colleague, Officer Kevin Dave, on Jan. 23.
 
“She is dead,” Auderer says before bursting out laughing. “No, it’s a regular person,” he says, referring to Kandula


