Seattle Pilots Smart Signs That Can Tell If You Are Driving Unsafe

Portable signs that show drivers a digital readout of their speed and tell them to slow down if they’re speeding are a common site on the road today. In some places, those signs will now tell distracted drivers to put their phones down, too.

“Smart signs” that use infrared and microwave technology are being trialed in different locations across the country, such as Seattle, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Cities say these devices can tell if a driver is speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or driving distracted.