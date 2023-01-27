Seattle Sues Kia/Hyundai For Cars That A Toddler Could Steal

Stealing a Kia or a Hyundai with just an iPhone charger is becoming a major headache for public authorities. Police must now deal with numerous thefts. This takes time and resources. Seattle’s City Attorney wants the automakers to pay and accuses them of “cutting corners and costs and the expense of their customers and the public.”



If by now you have not heard about the “Kia Boyz Challenge,” then you might be one of the lucky persons out there who does not own an older Hyundai or Kia. A video that spread like wildfire on TikTok last year shows just how easy it is to turn on a vehicle made by the two automakers between 2010 and 2021.



