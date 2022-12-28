Sebastian Vettel In Talks For Top Role In Red Bull F1 Management

Sebastian Vettel has made it a little over 30 days into retirement before being tipped for a Formula 1 return. However, if Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's words are anything to go by, the German racer could be headed for a very different position than he last held at Milton Keynes.

 

According to a report by Sky Sports F1, Marko openly said that the four-time world champion could be destined for a "top management" position. In fact, the soon-to-be 80-year-old claimed that conversations had been held between the two.



