Sebastian Vettel To Retire From Formula 1 At The End Of The Season

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season, with the four-time world champion calling time on his 15-year F1 career.

The German driver, who currently races for Aston Martin, cited his family as one of the central reasons behind his decision as well as the stresses and strains of maintaining a full-time career at motor racing’s top level.

He said: “My passion for racing and Formula 1 comes with a lot of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy. Committing to my passion the way I did, and the way I think that is right, does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband.