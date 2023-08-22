Second Gen Mercedes EQC SUV May Upset Tesla Model Y Momentum

Mercedes spent last week talking up and showing off its new AMG GT coupe in Monterey, but while the GT might add some glamor to the range, it’s going to be nowhere near as important to the automaker’s bottom line as the second-generation EQC SUV, snapped here in prototype form for the first time. The current EQC has been around since 2018, and its strong points include a smart cabin and low levels of road noise. But it’s compromised by being based on the combustion GLC, has a relatively short driving range, and is neither as fun to drive nor useful to live with as some rivals. This includes the Tesla Model Y, which has dominated sales tables in multiple countries, not just for EVs, but for overall vehicle sales.



