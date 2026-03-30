Second-Generation Porsche 911 Dakar Prototype Caught Testing In The Wild

The 911 Dakar is back in the wild. Our spy team has caught a prototype of the lifted coupe testing, confirming a second-generation Dakar is on the way based on the facelifted 992.2. Considering the last one was limited to 2,500 units which sold out almost instantly and now trade for silly money, this comeback was about as surprising as finding sand in a desert. Or, in this case, snow in northern Sweden. Visually, don’t expect a revolution. Not that we ever get those with 911 design updates. Up front, the changes are subtle. The biggest giveaway is that the turn signals are now integrated into the headlights, following the facelifted 992.2 design.



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