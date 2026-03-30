Second-Generation Porsche 911 Dakar Prototype Caught Testing In The Wild

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:49 AM

Views : 194 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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The 911 Dakar is back in the wild. Our spy team has caught a prototype of the lifted coupe testing, confirming a second-generation Dakar is on the way based on the facelifted 992.2. Considering the last one was limited to 2,500 units which sold out almost instantly and now trade for silly money, this comeback was about as surprising as finding sand in a desert. Or, in this case, snow in northern Sweden.
 
Visually, don’t expect a revolution. Not that we ever get those with 911 design updates. Up front, the changes are subtle. The biggest giveaway is that the turn signals are now integrated into the headlights, following the facelifted 992.2 design.


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Second-Generation Porsche 911 Dakar Prototype Caught Testing In The Wild

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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