Second Generation Volkswagen T-Roc Emerges From The Shadows

Volkswagen has done it again - the first images of their best-selling T-Roc subcompact crossover SUV's second generation are now out in the open, either by mistake or to generate buzz for the upcoming launch set for next month.

The German automaker has created a success story with the Volkswagen T-Roc, a subcompact crossover SUV model that has been incredibly popular since its launch in 2017, at times becoming its best-selling nameplate overall on the Old Continent. Introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show on the Volkswagen Group MQB A1 platform, it's considered the CUV equivalent of the VW Golf.