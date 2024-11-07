Second Quarter EV Sales At Mercedes Plunge With EQS Sales Down More Than 50%

Mercedes has walked back their electric vehicle ambitions and decided to invest more into internal combustion engines. Their reasoning is becoming crystal clear as EV sales have tanked.
 
Mercedes-Benz USA released their second quarter results today and they paint a grim picture for electric vehicle adoption. EQE and EQE SUV sales fell 47% compared to the second quarter of 2023. That’s a huge drop, but year-to-date sales are only off by 4%. However, the EQE SUV didn’t go on sale until the spring of 2023, so it’s clear that sales have slowed more than the year-to-date figures suggest.
 


