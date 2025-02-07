Second Quarter Sales Are In And Guess Who The Big Winners Are?

General Motors leads the pack, as per tradition, followed by Toyota Motor North America and the Ford Motor Company, but in fourth place are Kia and Hyundai, which are stronger than ever and ready to attack the throne. The biggest of the Big Detroit Three automakers says it's the growth engine for the US automotive industry, and while that may be true, the Asian automakers are still a force to be reckoned with. General Motors delivered almost 747k units during the second quarter and 1.4 million vehicles during the first six months of the year, surging 7.3% during Q2 and no less than 11.6% during H1.

Toyota Motor North America follows in its footsteps with 666k units during Q2 of 2025, also up 7.2% compared to the same period last year. However, since they had a slower Q1, the combined sales for H1 in 2025 were almost 1.237 million units, which is not enough to claim the delivery crown. Ford came after them with 1.113 million units.



