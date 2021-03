This is the second teaser image of the all-new Amarok, expected in 2022, and it follows the rough sketch released by Volkswagen about year ago.

Right off the bat, we can see that a few things have changed. Most notably, the mid-section of the front bumper and grille have a slightly cleaner design, and plastic cladding has appeared on the outer edges of the skid plate that otherwise still has a cutout in the middle for the winch.