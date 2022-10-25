Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tosses Tech Under The Bus, Expresses Complete Lack Of Faith In Self Driving Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:26 PM

Views : 322 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Self-driving cars have been billed as the future of transportation for decades. In the sci-fi space, they’ll let you drift off to sleep as you’re whisked to your destination in a private bubble, while a more grounded person might prefer to point out the significant safety improvements they could bring to U.S. roads.

 

Some experts estimate that self-driving cars could cut out 72 percent of highway incidents on U.S. roads, once they become widespread. But right now, self-driving cars aren’t widespread. Heck, they aren’t even a reality yet.



Read Article


Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tosses Tech Under The Bus, Expresses Complete Lack Of Faith In Self Driving Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)