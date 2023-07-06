Security Experts Now Question The Wisdom Of Using Digital Car Keys

However, automotive cybersecurity experts are still determining if digital keys are as secure as the industry claims.

Kent said a rash of recent car thefts in the U.K. targeting new cars with keyless systems that were hacked using relay attacks or “key cloning” demonstrates how the industry underestimates vehicle security.

Automakers have responded to key cloning attacks with keys that go into sleep mode. Vehicle owners have attempted a different strategy, such as keeping keys in a metal container like coffee cans or breath mint tins.

The Kia Boy attacks, which involve thieves popping off the steering wheel column of key ignition in Hyundai and Kia models and using a USB to hot-wire them, offer another example.