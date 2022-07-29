Security Firm Shows Off Armored Silverado Pickup

At first glance, this Chevrolet Silverado looks like the typical example from the fourth generation. But unlike your run-of-the-mill truck from the bowtie brand, this one can withstand shots fired from a 7.62mm assault rifle and the explosion of up to two DM51 hand grenades at the same time.



According to Inkas, which is the company responsible for giving it BR6 ballistic protection, the entire passenger cockpit has been armored. The standard features include multi-layer bulletproof glass, protection for the battery and electronic control module, and runflat tires to ensure quick getaways in case things go south.



Read Article