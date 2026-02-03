Security Researchers Find New Flaw That Allows Hackers To Track You Via Your Tire Pressure Sensors

We've known for a while that modern cars are exposed to all kinds of security risks, mainly due to how they transmit data. Security researchers at IMDEA Networks have recently come across a new security mishap that could potentially expose millions of drivers worldwide.

It's all due to a piece of technology already installed on most vehicles on the road. The tire pressure monitoring sensors, whose role is to keep tabs on the pressure values of each tire and alert in case of a deflated or flat tire, suffer from one major security problem.