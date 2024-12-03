Security Vulnerability Allows Hackers To Easily Create A Spare Tesla Key

More and more modern vehicles use internet-facing and connected features in the name of convenience. The reality is that the convenience of these features can actually present a whole new attack surface for threat actors to exploit—that's exactly what a team of security researchers at Mysk found in a new social engineering attack aimed at exposing a vulnerability in Tesla's fleet of cars. Security researchers at Mysk have found success in tricking users who utilize the free wireless internet broadcasted at many of Tesla's Supercharging and Service stations. Rather than connect to the internet, the drivers are unknowingly providing the attackers with all of the details they need to create a key for their vehicle.



