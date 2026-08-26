Self Driving AMG GT 63 Coupe Begins Testing On The Nurburgring

Finished in a beautiful shade of matte copper, this particular GT 63 Coupe is not your usual Mercedes-AMG sports car. These spy photos reveal completely new autonomous driving technology, along with a test driver whose hands merely hover away from the leather-wrapped steering wheel in the corners.

AMG first used the car to survey the edges of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. After completing a slow pass along the right side of the circuit, the go-faster division's test driver repeated the process along the left, taking roughly 25 minutes for each side. That detail matters because the GT 63 in question drove very close to the left and right sides to collect a lot of positional information.