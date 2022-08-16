Self Driving BMW Veers Into Oncoming Traffic Causing A Massive 9 Car Pileup Killing One

One person has died and nine were seriously injured after an electric self-driving BMW test car veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, triggering a series of collisions involving four vehicles.

The electric BMW iX, which had five people on board including an 18-month-old toddler, swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road in the southwestern town of Reutlingen on Monday, brushing an oncoming Citroen. The BMW then hit a Mercedes-Benz van head-on, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old woman in that vehicle.

