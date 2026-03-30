Self Driving Cars And AI Data Centers Are On A Collision Course

If you’re a gamer, a video editor, or even just a casual enjoyer of tech products, you’ll likely know that the demand for RAM, thanks to AI, is driving up prices as fast as the war in Iran is driving up oil prices. But it may not be just data centers gobbling up memory: driverless cars may be coming for it too. At least, that’s the prediction from Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, made on a company earnings call. He predicts that the coming generations of Level 4 self-driving cars and advanced robots might demand over 300GB of RAM each. That is a huge leap compared to what’s found in current cars with Level 2 ADAS that can consume approximately 16GB.



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