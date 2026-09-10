Self Driving Taxis Are Listening To Your Conversations And Will Call The Cops On You

Whether they like it or not, taxi and ride-hail drivers are responsible for more than just getting you to your destination. They often have to deal with problematic (or even unruly) riders, and have to keep their eyes open for signs of danger or illicit activity. Robotaxi operators are expected to monitor for the same things, lest their vehicles end up being used as getaway cars or vessels for human trafficking. Their solution? Cameras and microphones—with a little dollop of automation, of course. You probably heard about it back in July when a couple of teens had their Waymo joyride aborted after the robotaxi’s on-board cameras detected the potential presence of a firearm. The weapon in question fired water beads, not bullets, but its profile was enough to trigger Waymo’s security protocols, at which point Waymo terminated the ride and called law enforcement, which arrived and detained the riders.



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