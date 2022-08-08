Self Healing Paint Can Fix A Scratch In As Little As 30 Minutes

Finding a scratch on your car is a special kind of heartbreak, but in the future they might be gone before you even notice. Scientists in Korea have developed a coating that self-heals scratches in as little as 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight.

 

The new coating contains a polymer network based on acryl polyol, with what’s called a hindered urea structure. Essentially, the polymers have dynamic chemical bonds that can break apart in response to a stimulus and then reform in their original arrangement, effectively repairing minor damage like scratches. In this case the trigger is heat, which is provided by an organic photothermal dye that captures infrared light, also embedded in the coating.



