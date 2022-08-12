Semiconductor Forecast Claims Shortages Will Haunt Automakers Throughout 2023

The most recent report coming from Digitimes, which has a good track on scoops from the supply chain, indicates that the constrained semiconductor inventory would remain a problem for carmakers worldwide for a little longer.



In theory, this is precisely what car manufacturers themselves expected, but according to these undisclosed supply chain sources, the semiconductors needed by automakers will continue to be in hot demand until 2024.



In other words, the chip shortage isn’t going to be over before January 2024, so typical problems like huge waiting times for new cars and vehicles shipped without certain non-critical systems will continue to be quite common throughout 2023.



