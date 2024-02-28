Senate Floats Bill That Would Add 125% Tariff On Chinese Built EVs - NAFTA Built Immune

I hate to do the "I told you so" thing, but just recently I've seen a huge uptick in mainstream media stories sounding the alarm about the danger China's rising auto industry presents to manufacturers in the U.S. If you've been following cars or the electric market for a while, you knew this, but lately, everybody is catching on. Now, America's politicians are too, but turning the heat up on China won't be as easy as it sounds. 
 
That kicks off this midweek edition of Critical Materials. Also on tap today: Apple isn't done with your car by a longshot, and Fisker gets some U.S. dealerships. 


