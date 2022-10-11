Senate Floats Bill That Would Gut Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Restrictions On EVs

A bill has been introduced in the Senate called the “Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act” that would dramatically alter the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives requirements.

Under the current Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), electric vehicles only qualify for federal tax incentives if assembled within North America. However, Senate bill S. 5020 would remove this requirement and vastly expand the number of vehicles that qualify for federal incentives. The bill also adjusts the timeline for manufacturers to shift to U.S.-sourced battery materials.

The “Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act” (AEVAA), introduced by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), has likely been introduced as a wave of criticism from international governments and companies alike has surrounded the IRA’s EV incentives since the act’s passage earlier this year. Most notably, leaders from France, Germany, the EU, South Korea, and Japan have called for the U.S. to reconsider the policy or enter negotiations with the respective groups.