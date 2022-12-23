Senate Grills Automakers Over Use Of Slave Labor By Suppliers

Regardless of which side of the fence you stand on, the People’s Republic of China is a manufacturing behemoth fueled by a valuable resource for any modern economy. In addition to a large population (1.4 billion people), the Middle Kingdom also excels at manufacturing whatnots due to little regard for health & safety and environmental regulations.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Asian superpower ranks first in the world in terms of cereals, vegetables, fruit, fishery, poultry, meat, eggs, and cotton production. The PRC, which is controlled by the CCP after Mao Zedong became chairman of the Central People’s Government, further boasts a monopoly on rare earths.



