Senate Limits Tax Credit On Expensive EVs And To Wealthy Buyers

Agent009 submitted on 8/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:02:46 PM

Views : 388 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: arstechnica.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On Tuesday night, the US Senate passed an amendment that would limit the plug-in vehicle federal tax credit. Currently, tax payers are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500 based on the size of the vehicle's battery for the first 200,000 plug-in vehicles from a given automaker. But Republican Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska introduced a non-binding amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would means-test this tax credit, restricting it to tax payers with incomes below $100,000.

Perhaps more significantly, Sen. Fischer's amendment also restricts the tax credit to EVs that cost less than $40,000.

Read Article


Senate Limits Tax Credit On Expensive EVs And To Wealthy Buyers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)