Senate Meeting With Automakers Postponed After Ford Says Tesla Need To Be There

The Senate Commerce Committee is postponing a blockbuster hearing that was slated to feature the top executives at Detroit’s Big Three automakers because Ford’s CEO refused to appear for the Jan. 14 date, three people familiar with the decision told POLITICO.

It’s a blow to Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who was seeking to gather the Detroit automakers before the panel for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, when taxpayers bailed out large parts of the auto industry. The committee still intends to hold the hearing, but at a later date, people familiar with the discussions and granted anonymity to disclose internal conversations, said.