Senate Passes Landmark $52 Million Chip Deal - But Only $2 Billion For Auto Grade Components

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most main automakers and a few suppliers within the U.S., recommended the Senate invoice’s passage and urged the Home to comply with go well with.

“Different international locations are taking aggressive steps to get forward of the USA on semiconductor manufacturing. By investing in American-made chips right this moment, our nation might be in better management of its personal future tomorrow — to not point out much less reliant on international suppliers and governments,” alliance CEO John Bozzella stated in an announcement.

The auto trade has repeatedly referred to as for presidency intervention to handle the persistent international semiconductor scarcity that started in 2020. The pandemic-induced provide disruption has pressured automakers to chop automobile manufacturing globally and remove sure automobile options.