Senate Tax Deal Includes Sweetheart Provision For Tesla And Toyota

Agent009 submitted on 7/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:00 AM

Views : 472 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A breakthrough deal between senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin includes the extension of a popular consumer tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles, a big win for EV makers like General Motors Co., Tesla Inc. and Toyota Motor Co.

The credit is included in a broader legislative package that revives key portions of President Joe Biden’s domestic political agenda and contains about $369 billion on climate and energy spending.

 

It will allow carmakers to continue offering $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of new “clean cars” with some conditions: they will need to be built with minerals that are extracted or processed in a country the US has a free trade agreement with, and have a battery that includes a large percentage of components that were manufactured or assembled in North America.



Read Article


Senate Tax Deal Includes Sweetheart Provision For Tesla And Toyota

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)