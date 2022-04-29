Senator Joe Manchin Grills Pete Buttigieg About Why We Are Still Giving Tax Credits For Electric Vehicles

A key swing vote Democratic senator on Thursday questioned the need for electric vehicle tax credits in the face of strong consumer demand and Chinese production of battery components.

Senator Joe Manchin, who is a crucial vote in the evenly divided Senate, raised concerns about the tax credit at a Senate hearing with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"There's a waiting list for EVs right now with the fuel price at $4. But they still want us to throw $5,000 or $7,000 or $12,000 credit to buy electric vehicles. It makes no sense to me whatsoever," Manchin said. "When we can't produce enough product for the people that want it and we're still going to pay them to take it -- it's absolutely ludicrous in my mind."



