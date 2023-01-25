Senator Joe Manchin Issues Bill To Retroactively Deny EV Incentives To Vehicles That Don't Meet Sourcing Requirements

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin took another swipe at the Biden administration Wednesday, releasing legislation that would stop the Treasury Department from issuing subsidies for consumer electric vehicles that don’t comply with strict sourcing requirements for batteries and battery minerals.

The West Virginia Democrat brought out the “American Vehicle Security Act of 2023,” a bill that would bar automakers from making an end run around sourcing requirements under the newly minted Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA.

Moreover, Manchin’s office suggested Tuesday that the bill would force some EV buyers who got a tax credit to return the money.