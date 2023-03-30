Senator Tells The Biden Administration To Stop Screwing Around And Define What Made In America Is

Sen. Joe Manchin said he is prepared for a fight over how the U.S. Treasury Department might interpret battery production and critical mineral sourcing rules in the Inflation Reduction Act’s consumer tax credit for new electric vehicles.

“I think they’re going to try to screw me on this,” Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said at an industry event here Wednesday. “I’m willing to go to court. I’m willing to stop it all.”

At issue, Manchin said, is how Treasury might define key terms such as processing in the credit’s EV battery sourcing rules that could go against the law’s intent of U.S. energy security and reducing dependence on foreign adversaries such as China for battery materials and manufacturing.