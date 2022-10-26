Senator Wants NHTSA To Require Front Cameras To Prevent Child Rollovers

Millions of vehicles have a large and potentially deadly blind zone that many drivers don’t know about, and a U.S. senator is now asking federal regulators to address the problem.

“I want NHTSA to act as quickly as possible so lives can be saved,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.

This month, Blumenthal sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to express concern about “large blind zones in front of SUVs [that] are reportedly causing senseless deaths of children.” He also asked the agency to explain what steps it has taken to prevent accidents and deaths caused by the blind zones.



