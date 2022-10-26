Senator Wants NHTSA To Require Front Cameras To Prevent Child Rollovers

Millions of vehicles have a large and potentially deadly blind zone that many drivers don’t know about, and a U.S. senator is now asking federal regulators to address the problem. “I want NHTSA to act as quickly as possible so lives can be saved,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. This month, Blumenthal sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to express concern about “large blind zones in front of SUVs [that] are reportedly causing senseless deaths of children.” He also asked the agency to explain what steps it has taken to prevent accidents and deaths caused by the blind zones.







Read Article