Senators Are Calling Out Automotive Executives For Greedy Motives

The rich get richer, except this time Big Government is fighting for the little guy. Yes, you read that correctly and, no, it makes no sense to me either. Apparently, the exception is right-to-repair laws which are being pushed by—wait for it—a bipartisan effort that is literally scolding automakers to quit gatekeeping everything and give consumers access to parts, services, and their own personal vehicle data. According to Ars Technica, on December 19, U.S. senators sent letters to several automakers. Hardly love notes, the head honchos of Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen were put on blast and accused of being money-grabbing hypocrites. Okay, so, the pot is calling the kettle black, but the pot also isn’t wrong.



Read Article