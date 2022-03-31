Senators Jump On The Bandwagon Late - Call For An Investigation Into Why Hertz Was Having Innocent Customers Arrested

Two U.S. senators are calling for the government to examine the practices of rental giant Hertz, whose reports to police of stolen rental cars allegedly led to the false arrests of hundreds of customers. The lawmakers cited CBS News' reporting as a catalyst for their calls.



Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, in a letter obtained exclusively by CBS News, is asking the White House Competition Council to study consolidation in the rental car industry, saying it "has caused rising prices and diminished services for consumers."



In her letter, Warren pointed to Hertz customers who were allegedly "repeatedly arrested for driving rental vehicles the company accidentally reported as stolen." She called it a "disturbing pattern (that) has led to traumatic experiences, job losses and even jail time for customers."





