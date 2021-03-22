Senators Press Biden To Follow California's Progressive Lead And Ban ICE Vehicle Sales NATIONWIDE Because They Have It Figured Out

California's two U.S. senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump. In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California's lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles." They also urged Biden to restore California's authority to set clean car standards. In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the state's air resources agency to require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California to be zero-emission by 2035.



Read Article