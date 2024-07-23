Sercret Service Allows Trump To Be Shot At But Will Ban Biden From Driving His Corvette For Safety Reasons

President Biden announced Sunday that he’s withdrawing from the race, endorsing Vice President Harris to be his replacement. Biden is also a huge Corvette guy. So him dropping out of the race means that come January, he’ll be free to don those signature aviators, hop into his Corvette and speed off into the sunset licking an ice cream cone, right? Sadly, that’s not actually the case, although the Secret Service does occasionally make exceptions. The 1958 Former Presidents Act gives presidents and their spouses Secret Service protection for life after they leave office, and let’s just say the Secret Service really doesn’t want the former leader of the free world to drive themselves anywhere. It’s not necessarily illegal, but effectively, former presidents aren’t allowed to drive on public roads. Heck, back when Obama was president, he reportedly freaked out his security detail when he briefly drove a Chevrolet Volt on White House property. And in 2014, Hillary Clinton admitted she hadn’t driven a car since 1996.



Read Article