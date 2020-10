If Sergio Marchionne were still alive, he would probably be very proud right now. The man who always dreamed of seeing FCA produce more than 6 million cars a year would learn that its merger with PSA is about to be approved by the European Union, according to Reuters. The fourth-largest automaker in the world produced 8.7 million cars in 2018 but could achieve 14 million. What is in there for EVs? Scale – and a huge one.



Read Article