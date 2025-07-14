Sergio Perez To Lead Cadillac Formula 1 Team In 2026

Sergio Perez will return to Formula 1 in 2026, joining the fledgling Cadillac team as its lead driver.

Perez, who finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2023 world championship, has spent 2025 on the sidelines after leaving Red Bull Racing at the end of 2024.



Despite signing a new two-year deal in June 2024, Perez's sudden decline in form cost him his drive at Red Bull, with Liam Lawson replacing the Mexican for 2025.



Since his sudden exit, Perez has since been vindicated, with Lawson only lasting two races at Red Bull Racing before being dropped for Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda. Despite a promising start, the Japanese driver has also struggled and hasn't scored points since mid-May's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.