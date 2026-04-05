Service Departments Have Raised Prices So Much That Owners Fled To Small Shops

For years, dealerships counted on service bays as reliable profit centers, not to mention a way to get drivers to take a look at their newest wares. Now, more drivers are taking their cars elsewhere, and the humble oil-change chain is emerging as one of the biggest winners.

New research from Ducker Carlisle suggests dealership service departments are losing customers to quick lube operators, tire chains, and independent repair shops. The biggest reason appears to be simple enough for anyone who’s stared at a repair invoice lately: price.