Seven Car Hot Hatch Shootout Tries To Find The Best On the Planet

2020. Hardly a belter of a year, eh? Back in the early summer, Germany seemed to be the only country doing anything right. Where was France? And come to think if it, where is France now? It’s only been a late run from the Far East that has saved 2020 from being a total shocker.

That’s right: hot hatches. Where have they all been? For months the only news story was the Mini GP, a car with all the dash, vim and vigour of a Chris Whitty press conference. But now look – there must be as many new ones as there are claimed vaccines. Two months ago, we wanted affordable heroes at Speed Week and the Mini GP and MkVIII Golf GTI were the only two we could rustle up. But now look: all-new Audi S3, facelifted Hyundai i30N and Honda Civic Type R, a new version of Ford’s Fiesta ST and something called a Toyota GR Yaris… 2020 is going out on a high.